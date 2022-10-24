Atletico Madrid and selected La Liga sides learn Copa del Rey fate

Sixteen La Liga sides have been drawn in the Copa del Rey first round today.

As per current rules, the four sides due to compete in the 2022/23 Supercopa de Espana have not been included at this stage, as they will join from the second round onwards.

That has exempted, last season Copa del Rey winners Real Betis, and runners up Valencia, alongside current La Liga champions Real Madrid and 2021/22 runners up Barcelona.

However, despite missing four big hitters from the first round draw, there have been some eye catching match ups unveiled for the first round from November 11-13.

Atletico Madrid have been drawn away against fifth tier side SD Almazan, based in Castile and Leon.

🚨 ¡Ya tenemos rival para la primera ronda de la #CopaDelRey! 🆚 @SDAlmazanoficia 🗓️ 12 ó 13 de noviembre de 2022 pic.twitter.com/bkOX5ILTgk — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) October 24, 2022

That tie is one of the biggest gaps between a La Liga side and their first round opponent in the competition with Athletic Club travelling to Valencia to face fourth tier side UD Alzira next month.