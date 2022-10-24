Aston Villa confirm Unai Emery as their new boss

Aston Villa have confirmed Unai Emery as their new manager following a whirlwind exit from Villarreal.

Villa opted to sack Steven Gerrard, after a poor start to the 2022/23 season, with the Premier League side determined to appoint a replacement before the World Cup.

Initial reports from Marca, claimed they could reach out to Emery’s representatives in the coming days, but a quickfire deal has now been completed.

Emery managed Arsenal during the 2018/19 campaign, before returning to Spain ahead of the 2020/21 season, after being sacked by the Gunners in November 2019.

The former Sevilla head coach previously rejected an approach from Newcastle United in 2021.

Aston Villa is delighted to announce the appointment of Unai Emery as the club's new Head Coach. 🟣 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) October 24, 2022

The deal was confirmed after Villa paid Emery’s €6m release clause at Villarreal, as part of a three year contract to move to Villa Park.

The 50-year-old will hold a farewell press conference ahead of Villarreal’s Europa Conference League tie against Hapoel Be’er Sheva tomorrow, with Pablo Villanueva taking temporary charge.