Antonio Rudiger enjoying life at Real Madrid

Antonio Rudiger has admitted to being surprised at how quickly he has settled in at Real Madrid this season.

The German international made the move to Madrid ahead of the 2022/23 season, on a free transfer move, after opting against a contract extension at Chelsea.

The 29-year-old has played a rotating role with Los Blancos, following his arrival, with six La Liga starts from 11 games, and two in four in the Champions League.

Carlo Ancelotti has included him in the squad to face RB Leipzig tomorrow night, and he is expected to start at the Red Bull Arena.

Rudiger is hoping to play an increased role after the World Cup, but he is happy with his progress so far.

“I’m satisfied with my performances. Looking ahead to the World Cup, I feel like I’m on a good run”, as per reports from Marca.

“I don’t have to play in every game as we have a large and top quality squad.

“I’m surprised how quickly I’ve adapted. I’ve been helped by Kroos and Alaba. I’m very happy and I’ll always give 100% for this club.”

His starting place with Germany at the World Cup appears to be more secure, with seven starts from ten games in qualification, alongside Borussia Dortmund star Niklas Sule in central defence.