Xavi eases Gavi injury fears for Barcelona

Barcelona boss Xavi has offered a positive update on Gavi following their 4-0 win at home to Athletic Club.

La Blaugrana recorded back to back La Liga wins after losing 2-1 to Real Madrid in their El Clasico trip to the Spanish capital last weekend.

That is a much needed boost for Xavi’s side ahead of facing Bayern Munich in a decisive Champions League tie in the coming days.

Despite the positivity of a dominant win against their Basque visitors, Barcelona fans were distracted by a first half injury to La Roja star Gavi.

The teenager left the pitch in pain before the break with early rumours hinting at his World Cup place potentially being in danger.

However, Xavi confirmed the early prognosis looks good, but Sergi Roberto could face a spell on the sidelines.

“Gavi’s injury seems to be nothing serious, but it seems like Sergi is more important. We’ll see with both of them tomorrow”, as per reports from Marca.

If he is carrying a minor knock, Xavi may opt to rest him against Bayern, with Franck Kessie likely to step in as his replacement.

