(WATCH) Barcelona storm into 3-0 half time lead over Athletic Club

Barcelona have produced another ruthless first half La Liga performance as they head in at the break 3-0 up against Athletic Club.

La Blaugrana cruised to a 3-0 win over Villarreal in midweek, with Xavi’s side managing all three goals before the half time whistle at the Estadio de la Ceramica, and they have simply picked up where they left off at the Camp Nou.

The hosts hit the ground running on the night, as Robert Lewandowski cleverly recycled a loose ball back into the box, for Ousmane Dembele to nod home on 12 minutes.

Ousmane Dembélé with the header! 😲 He can do it all! 👏 Barcelona open the scoring 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/wDvAQhln36 — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) October 23, 2022

French star Dembele then turned provider, six minutes later, as his reverse ball freed Sergi Roberto to double Barcelona’s advantage.

That momentum powered Barcelona on before the break, as Dembele brilliantly slipped in Lewandowski for his 12th league goal of the campaign.

Barcelona are running riot! 🔥🔥 Brilliant run and assist from Dembélé, but what about that turn and finish from Robert Lewandowski 😍 pic.twitter.com/lI3832DfYG — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) October 23, 2022

However, it was not all plain sailing for the home side, with key midfielder Gavi forced off with a worrying injury before the interval.

Images via Getty Images