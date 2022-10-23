Villarreal

Villarreal seal late Almeria win after controversial red card

Villarreal secured a dramatic late 2-1 La Liga win at home to Almeria amid controversial scenes at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

The Yellow Submarine said goodbye to their Vice-President Jose Manuel Llaneza in midweek with the club paying tribute to him ahead of kick off on the night.

However, midfielder Alexa Baena found himself bizarrely sent off on 56 minutes, after the winger equalised Gonzalo Melero’s first half opener for the visitors.

Baena lifted his shirt to reveal a message (‘Thanks for everything Llanez’) during his celebration – but he was then sent off for a second booking – as the gesture broke league rules on removing your shirt on the pitch.

Despite the setback of losing Baena, Villarreal rallied in the closing stages, as Nicolas Jackson kept his cool to fire home the winner in added time.

Up next for Villarreal is a Europa Conference League tie at home to Hapoel Be’er Sheva with Almeria hosting Celta Vigo next weekend.

Images via Getty Images

Posted by

Tags Alex Baena Gonzalo Melero Nicolas Jackson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News