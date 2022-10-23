Villarreal seal late Almeria win after controversial red card

Villarreal secured a dramatic late 2-1 La Liga win at home to Almeria amid controversial scenes at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

The Yellow Submarine said goodbye to their Vice-President Jose Manuel Llaneza in midweek with the club paying tribute to him ahead of kick off on the night.

However, midfielder Alexa Baena found himself bizarrely sent off on 56 minutes, after the winger equalised Gonzalo Melero’s first half opener for the visitors.

🟡 Alex Baena heads in an equaliser for Villarreal… …but then is sent off in bizarre fashion for a second yellow after lifting up his shirt to show a tribute message to Villarreal vice president Jose Manuel Llaneza, who passed away earlier this week 🟥 pic.twitter.com/iqOqsjDPAf — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) October 23, 2022

Baena lifted his shirt to reveal a message (‘Thanks for everything Llanez’) during his celebration – but he was then sent off for a second booking – as the gesture broke league rules on removing your shirt on the pitch.

Despite the setback of losing Baena, Villarreal rallied in the closing stages, as Nicolas Jackson kept his cool to fire home the winner in added time.

Villarreal win it at the death! 😱 Nicolas Jackson secures all 3 points for the 10-men 🟡 pic.twitter.com/b8cbpLj4IK — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) October 23, 2022

Up next for Villarreal is a Europa Conference League tie at home to Hapoel Be’er Sheva with Almeria hosting Celta Vigo next weekend.

Images via Getty Images