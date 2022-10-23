Struggling Girona snatch Osasuna draw

Girona secured a 1-1 La Liga draw at home to Osasuna as both sides avoided a damaging defeat in Catalonia.

The hosts headed into this clash on the back of picking up just two points from their last six league games with Osasuna racking up five points from their own last six outings.

With their respective struggles plain to see, neither set of players showed any real attacking intent in the opening stages at the Estadi Montilivi.

Kike Barja popped up from close range to poke Osasuna in front on 37 minutes, however, Girona reacted instantly, as David Lopez dinked home a quickfire equaliser in first half added time.

Despite a shimmer of excitement before the interval, neither side seized the initiative after the restart, as they both settled for a draw.

Up next for Girona is a trip to Real Madrid next weekend with Osasuna hosting Real Valladolid.

Images via Getty Images