Sevilla target still looking for move after being frustrated during summer window

Lazio playmaker Luis Alberto has been struggling for game time and after already seeking a switch back to his homeland in the summer, it looks as if that may still be on the cards.

The 30-year-old has been a key part of the Roman side more or less since his arrival. This season he has made just three starts for Maurizio Sarri though and Alberto is growing unhappy about his lack of game time.

Football Italia have carried a report from GdS, which claims that Alberto is likely to leave Lazio in the summer. The likes of Milan and Juventus are interested in his signature, but Sevilla, who wanted to sign him in the summer, are also an option. Before Los Nervionenses signed Isco, the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan was rumoured to be his preferred destination.

Whether Sevilla can afford the fee to prise him away from the Stadio Olimpico is another matter. Alberto’s contract expires in 2025 and Sevilla already have a number of similar profiles in their squad.

Image via TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images