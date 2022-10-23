Sevilla extend brutal 40-match run with Real Madrid defeat

Sevilla put in a promising performance at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday night, levelling matters after falling behind in the second half. However as has been the case for almost all-comers this season against Los Blancos, ultimately, Sevilla succumbed to defeat in the final 15 minutes.

It was Jorge Sampaoli’s first defeat since re-joining earlier this month. Although he has managed a reaction from the players, it means his record is just five points from four matches, which is below the bar he will be hoping set.

It extended a club record that goes far beyond his own spells in charge though. As per Fran Martinez, Sevilla have now gone 40 matches without tasting victory against the big three away from home: Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Los Nervionenses have managed just 10 points from those 40 matches, a measly 8% of the points. It means the record extends back to 2008, when Manolo Jimenez was in charge and Sevilla beat Atletico Madrid at the Vicente Calderon.

It should be pointed out that the disparity in resources between Sevilla and the other three are considerable – many other teams will have worse records. Even so, given the success Sevilla have enjoyed over the last decade, it is somewhat curious they have not managed an upset.