Sergio Busquets hails Barcelona’s resilience in Athletic Club win

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets is confident they have turned a corner on the back of two La Liga wins inside a week.

La Blaugrana cruised to a 3-0 midweek win away at Villarreal with three goals inside the first 45 minutes at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

They followed that up with a dominant 4-0 victory at home to Athletic Club tonight, with Ousmane Dembele racking up three assists and a goal on the night.

Successive victories represent a strong return to form for Barcelona, on the back of their disappointing Champions League results, and Busquets believes is sets them up for a crucial week.

“We came into this week on the back of a difficult one before, but we recovered well, played two good games, and we’re fighting for the top spots”, as per reports from Marca.

“The manager will be happy, as he wants to win and do it comfortably.

“I hope the injured players can recover quickly, as the more players we have available, the stronger we are.”

Busquets also hinted the squad have learnt lessons from their struggles in Europe ahead of welcoming Bayern Munich to Catalonia on October 26.

La Blaugrana can still reach the last 16, but their fate is outside of their hands, with Inter Milan in the driving seat to join Bayern in the knockout stages.

