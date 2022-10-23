RFEF President Luis Rubiales plays down fears of La Liga strike next weekend

The constant battle between the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and La Liga continues to rage on, with a new legal basis thrown into the cocktail.

A new sports is being written currently and is facing significant protest from all of the La Liga clubs apart from Real Madrid and Barcelona – the new law would not protect La Liga against the formation of the Superleague.

A large part of this is the accusations flying between RFEF President Luis Rubiales and La Liga President Javier Tebas. In an interview with El Pais, carried by Diario AS, Rubiales has once again defended himself against the mounting accusations against him, which include using company money for an orgy.

“It is not a matter of having many enemies, but one or two that generate a mechanism between them. 80% of the lawsuits have come to an end and I have won them all. I’m [doing] better than anyone can imagine. We have the peace of mind of having always acted well.”

He also spoke on some of the key issues facing the top two divisions in Spain currently, a potential strike over the sports law and controversial CVC deal.

“The employer’s [break] strike is prohibited by the Constitution. The points at which a lockout can occur are established and they do not occur here. I have asked for an opinion, as a federation we cannot agree [with it]. We already spoke with the Consejo Superior Deportivo [High Sports Committee] about the CVC issue, which received a complaint from the federation, Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and Athletic. The CSD told us that they would remain neutral.”

“I am convinced that neither the government [PSOE] nor the opposition party [PP] are going to be complicit in this. Are the government and the largest opposition party now going to change the rules of the game and try to make what is illegal legal? It would be a very serious issue without precedent in the Spanish legal system. What is clear, is that Tebas can see that it is illegal because the current Sports Law does not allow him to do what he is doing with CVC.”