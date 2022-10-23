Real Madrid call up trio of youngsters as star of the season misses out

Real Madrid have announced their squad for their Champions League trip to RB Leipzig on Tuesday with two major absences standing out.

Karim Benzema missed Real Madrid’s victory over Sevilla on Saturday night with muscle fatigue. As expected, he misses the trip to Germany.

Fede Valverde was crucial in that victory again, scoring his sixth La Liga goal of the season late on. He suffered the effects of a horrific challenge from Papu Gomez in the dying minutes though and as a result, will miss out in the Champions League.

Fede Valverde will miss Real Madrid's trip to RB Leipzig after this challenge from Papu Gomez on Saturday night.pic.twitter.com/bsgPw3sCSZ — Football España (@footballespana_) October 23, 2022

Carlo Ancelotti has chosen to call up three youngsters for the match, Sergio Arribas, Alvaro Rodriguez and Carlos Dotor to the squad.

Arribas has already made his debut, but it would be a first appearance for either of Dotor or Rodriguez. The former is a central midfielder who captains Real Madrid Castilla while Dominguez is a forward who has scored twice in six appearances for Castilla this season.