Predicted XIs Barcelona-Athletic Club: Pedri to be rested for Bayern Munich

Athletic Club have failed to win their last two matches against Getafe and Atletico Madrid, yet Los Leones have been flying high this season and will like their chances of getting something at Camp Nou on Sunday evening. The Blaugrana recovered form their recent malaise somewhat with a 3-0 win over Villarreal on Thursday. Athletic are likely to be a bigger test though.

Sport say that Barcelona will try to do so without Pedri from the start. They believe Barcelona’s star midfielder will be rested ahead of Bayern Munich on Tuesday. Captain Sergio Busquets will start with Frenkie de Jong and Gavi.

The front line will feature Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembele. They also back Hector Bellerin to start his first match since returning from injury. Xavi Hernandez is still missing Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araujo and Memphis Depay.

Athletic may choose to solidify the midfield by keeping Ander Herrera, Mikel Vesga and Oihan Sancet in the middle. Alex Berenguer will drop out of the side and Iker Muniain will play on the left.

Mundo Deportivo agree that Athletic will strengthen the midfield, but drop captain Muniain instead.

They also disagree on the Pedri decision – they feel it will be Gavi who drops out. Both seem to feel Jules Kounde and Eric Garcia would be their central defensive partnership, although MD predict Alejandro Balde to return and not Marcos Alonso at left-back.