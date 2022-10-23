Marco Asensio frustrated by position on the pitch at Real Madrid

Real Madrid continued their almost impeccable form on Saturday night with a 3-1 victory over Sevilla, extending their lead to six points at the top of La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti managed to alter the game with his substitutes and once again it was demonstrated that it pays to have reliable options off the bench.

Lucas Vazquez put Los Blancos back in the lead and Marco Asensio assisted Fede Valverde’s third. Asensio has been used sparingly this season and after the match, told Diario AS that he just had to do the best he could to persuade Ancelotti to play him more often.

“The season is long. And I have to wait for my opportunity. I only playing a few minutes, but I focus on the quality of them, helping the team, giving my best… everything else doesn’t depend on me, but on the coach and that he gives me more minutes.”

Asensio also commented that he was not being used in his ideal position.

“My most natural position is more on the inside, but in the years I’ve been at Madrid I’ve played more on the outside. I adapt, but inside I handle myself better, I’m more comfortable and it’s something that shows.”

Real Madrid rarely play with a number 10 and it seems unlikely that he would have the defensive aptitude to play further back in the middle.

The 26-year-old is out of contract next summer and as a result has been the focus of significant attention this season. Earlier he vented his frustration publicly. He has since patched things up with Ancelotti and the Santiago Bernabeu, so it seems unlikely there would be another flare up now.