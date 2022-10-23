Kylian Mbappe’s eye watering PSG contract details revealed

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe will set a new record for earnings in 2023.

The French international opted against a high profile move to Real Madrid at the back end of the 2021/22 campaign as he eventually chose to extend his contract in the French capital.

The former AS Monaco hitman has dismissed speculation on his future at the Parc des Princes with a firm rejection of rumours over his happiness with the Ligue 1 champions.

His renewed PSG contract ties him to the club until 2025 and the details of the deal could break new ground in professional sport.

As per reports from French outlet La Parisen, Mbappe’s deal involves €630m in gross salary by the end of the 2024/25 season.

The break down of the contract includes a tripling his salary, to €6m (pre tax) per month, with an instalment-based signing on fee of €180m, and €70m loyalty bonus if he stays for the 2023/24 season.