Juventus watching rising La Liga star as they look for long-term goalkeeping solution

Juventus are looking for a long-term option to guard the sticks in Turin and according to GdS, via Football Italia, they are looking in Spain.

Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili has impressed ever since coming into the first team at Los Che and that has not gone unnoticed elsewhere.

The 22-year-old was originally signed as an option from Dinamo Tblisi for Valencia Mestalla, their B team, but an injury crisis meant he was thrust into action at the beginning of last season. With the odd exception, he has kept his place since.

In the summer, Mamardashvili signed a new deal with Valencia until 2027, raising his release clause to €100m. At such a young age for a goalkeeper, it seems reasonable to expect he may cost upwards of €40m.

While Mamardashvili has made some noticeable errors last season, on the whole his form has been notable for all the right reasons, making a series of good saves on Valencia’s way to the Copa del Rey final last year.