Gavi praises Ronald Koeman’s impact on his career

Barcelona star Gavi has hailed former La Blaugrana boss Ronald Koeman for giving him a first team chance at the Camp Nou.

The La Roja starlet has enjoyed an incredible few weeks of awards as the 18-year-old scooped the 2022 Kopa Trophy in Paris ahead of Bundesliga duo Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala.

Only a Kopa Trophy winner could balance the ball like that… 😉 Well done Gavi! 👏

He followed that up with the the Golden Boy award to cap an incredible rise to prominence in the last 12 months.

Gavi broke a host of records in his debut senior campaign in 2021/22, after making his senior debut in August 2021, under Koeman.

He also set a new benchmark as the youngest ever senior Spain international, just a month later, and made an impressive 47 appearances in all competitions, including 34 games in La Liga.

However, despite the focus on Xavi’s role in moulding him into one of the most exciting young midfielders in Europe, Gavi is grateful for Koeman’s initial input in his career.

“Koeman gave me the opportunity and I will always be grateful to him for what he taught me at Barcelona”, as per reports from Marca.