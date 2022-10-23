Fabio Cannavaro tries to resign after just four matches

Fabio Cannavaro is keen to make steps in management in football and having coached in China for several seasons, returned to Europe this year. His latest job is at Benevento in Italy’s Serie B.

The World Cup winner, now 49, was in talks with Espanyol in April or May after Vicente Moreno lost his job last season. In the end Los Pericos decided against appointing him.

In September Cannavaro took on the Benevento job, his first in Italy. However after just four matches, two defeats and two draws, Cannavaro tendered his resignation.

That was rejected by his President and Cannavaro now must find a way to motivate both his players and himself.

Speaking to the Diario AS, Cannavaro had this to say.

“I submitted my resignation because I considered it a due act, and because Foggia is not only a sports director, but also a friend. To make everything very clear, I took a step back, but the president was very forceful in rejecting it and that, I admit, made me happy.”

So far Cannavaro’s coaching career has not gone to plan and the former Real Madrid defender will likely struggle for further opportunities in the top European leagues if his time at Benevento does the same.