Emmanuel Petit tips Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United exit

Former Barcelona star Emmanuel Petit believes Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United teammates want him to leave Old Trafford.

Ronaldo looks likely to depart from Manchester in 2023, with the ex Real Madrid superstar linked with a move away from the Red Devils, after declaring his ongoing determination to play Champions League football.

The 37-year-old has only featured sporadically for United in recent months with growing speculation on his fractured relationship with the club.

He stormed down the tunnel before the final whistle in their Premier League win over Tottenham last week after refusing to come on as a late substitute.

United boss Erik ten Hag then dropped him from the squad for the 1-1 weekend draw at Chelsea, with an ongoing disciplinary process being undertaken, as he trains away from the first team.

Ronaldo could return to the United squad before the World Cup, but Petit stated the situation looks to be irreversible for all concerned.

“Everyone is tired of Ronaldo including his own fans and teammates, as he is contaminating the team”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“They no longer want to be in the same locker room as him.

“Yes, he’s had an incredible career, but his behaviour has always been very individualistic.

“He has to realise, he is no longer the player he was, he’s lost status, but he doesn’t accept that, because his ego is too big. There is no defence for that.”