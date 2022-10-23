Elche break record as Espanyol fall into same traps again

Espanyol 2-2 Elche

Espanyol have drawn four of their matches 2-2 this season and once again, Diego Martinez’s side left the RCDE Stadium with the feeling they might have been able to prevent their mistakes.

Elche took the lead after just 11 minutes. A ball from the right picked out Pere Milla and his header from an almost standstill was placed with glorious accuracy beyond the hand of Benjamin Lecomte.

Espanyol reacted and when Milla failed to clear a corner, Edu Exposito skinned him and fired across goal, where Javi Puado could tap in. Elche were given a reprieve after Helibelton Palacios was sent off for bringing down an attacker as the last man, but that was rescinded by VAR.

With just over twenty minutes remaining, Oscar Gil also fired across goal from near the by-line and Martin Braithwaite was able to waltz in unmarked, and side foot Espanyol on their way to victory.

All Pericos are aware that things are just not that simple though. In the final eight minutes, Gerard Gumbau lofted a ball to the back post and captain Gonzalo Verdu volleyed in expertly. There was time for one final heartbreak though, as Nico Melamed’s effort with the last kick of the game cracked the bar.

Whistles rang out for Espanyol as they squandered another lead. Elche manager Jorge Almiron has now extended his winless run to 19 matches, while Carlos Clerc has set the record for most La Liga games without a win – 32.