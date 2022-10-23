Diego Simeone delighted with the return of the ‘old’ Antoine Griezmann

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone believes the Antoine Griezmann who joined Barcelona 2019 is now back at the club.

Griezmann made the controversial decision to swap Madrid for Catalonia ahead of the 2019/20 campaign following a long running transfer battle for his signature.

However, after failing to make a consistent impact at the Camp Nou, Griezmann returned to Atletico on loan ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Simeone and Atletico remained unconvinced over a permanent return, with just three La Liga goals on his first campaign back in the Spanish capital.

With the club looking to avoid a mandatory purchase clause in 2023, Griezmann was used sparingly in the opening weeks of 2022/23, before the two side agreed a compromise package this month.

Since updating his status from loanee, to Atletico transfer star, Griezmann has kicked up a gear, with an impressive brace in this weekend’s 2-1 win over Real Betis, and Simeone was in nostalgic mood after the game.

“I am very happy for Griezmann as he wants to be here at Atletico”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“We’re seeing the Griezmann who left. Or maybe from the six month before he left, as his last six months were not good.

“We’re getting back to seeing the Griezmann we had before.

“He’s a leader, and we need leaders. He’s finding his place, and his teammates understand him.”