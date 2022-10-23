Clement Lenglet explains mindset behind Barcelona departure

Barcelona have been going through something of a central defensive crisis this season after they were left with just Eric Garcia and Gerard Pique fit for some crucial fixtures. One of the regulars there in recent years, Clement Lenglet, is of course at Tottenham Hotspur on loan.

The Frenchman has played seven times for Spurs so far this season and is gradually integrating into Antonio Conte’s side. Speaking in an interview with The Times, Lenglet was backing Barcelona to recover from their recent malaise.

“I’m not there this year so I don’t like to speak a lot when I’m not in that place but Barcelona is a very big club. Maybe the last years weren’t really good but in a few years we — they — will get better and fight for everything again.”

He also explained why it was that he left Barcelona this summer, after four years where he played more often than not until last season.

“I came here for a new experience and I wanted to play more minutes. When you are 27 years old, you want to be involved. That was my first idea.”

“In the contract, there isn’t an option [for Spurs to buy]. But we are in October. It’s the beginning of the season and we have to wait before thinking about this. I have to be good on the pitch and help the team. Maybe if everything is OK, we will speak. But it’s too early.”

It appears Lenglet must prove his worth again. Once regarded as a solid and reliable option for the Blaugrana, he became part of a culture of weak defending and mistakes. However playing in a back three should suit Lenglet.

Given there is no option to buy, Barcelona will be hoping Lenglet can win his spot. It seems unlikely that he would return to Camp Nou next season but if Lenglet does put in good performances on loan, then they may be able to sell him on at a beneficial price.