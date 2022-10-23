Villarreal

Barcelona breeze past Athletic Club with 4-0 win

Barcelona once again turned on the style in La Liga as they secured an impressive 4-0 win at home to Athletic Club.

La Blaugrana cruised to a 3-0 win over Villarreal in midweek, with Xavi’s side scoring all three goals before half time in Castellon, and they picked up where they left off at the Camp Nou.

The hosts hit the ground running from the start, as Robert Lewandowski clipped a loose ball back into the box, for Ousmane Dembele to nod home after 12 minutes.

French international Dembele turned provider just after as his pass released Sergi Roberto to double Barcelona’s lead.

That positivity powered Barcelona on before the break, as Dembele brilliantly slipped in Lewandowski for his 12th league goal of the campaign.

Despite taking their foot off the gas in the second 45, with worrying injuries to Gavi and Roberto, either side of the break, Dembele chipped in with a third assist of the game, as substitute Ferran Torres added a fourth goal late on.

Up next for Barcelona is a crucial Champions League at home to Bayern Munich – with their last 16 place on the line in Catalonia – as Athletic Club host Villarreal in domestic action next weekend.

Images via Getty Images

Posted by

Tags Ferran Torres Gavi Ousmane Dembele Robert Lewandowski Sergi Roberto Xavi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News