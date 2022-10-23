Alex Baena sent off for Villarreal after message to departed Vice-President

Villarreal said goodbye to their Vice-President Jose Manuel Llaneza on Thursday. In their first home match since, midfielder Alex Baena wanted to pay tribute to him but ended up getting into trouble.

The Yellow Submarine had found themselves 1-0 down against Almeria. In the second half Alex Baena equalised from a corner and went to the corner to celebrate it.

He lifted his top to show the message ‘Thanks for everything Llaneza’ on it.

When he began returning to the half-way line, he was met with a red card. Already on a yellow, the referee brandished a second yellow for lifting his top over his head.

Furious protests ensued but the referee had made his mind up and Baena was forced to walk.

The referee was following the letter of the law and in that sense, cannot be questioned. However it does seem harsh that a show of compassion, at a sensitive time for Villarreal, was punished.