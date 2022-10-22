Youssoufa Moukoko attracting La Liga interest with contract expiring

Youssoufa Moukoko has been hotly tipped for stardom ever since breaking into senior football aged just 16.

Now a year wiser, Moukoko is starting to have an impact on the first team at Borussia Dortmund. So far this season he has played 15 times, recording three goals and four assists, averaging a goal contribution every 95 minutes.

His ability has already been on show in Spain this season when he contributed heavily to a 4-1 victory over Sevilla in the Champions League. It appears he has picked up some admirers too.

According to Sport, Barcelona have joined Liverpool, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in pursuing the teenager. His contract with Dortmund expires in 2023, meaning Die Schwarzgelben have just over two months to secure a new deal, before he can discuss terms freely with anyone he likes.

It is thought that Liverpool are leading the race, due to Jurgen Klopp’s connections at Dortmund. His trajectory suggests that whoever does secure his signature will be doing some valuable business.