Xavi Simons may return to Paris Saint-Germain

Former La Masia product Xavi Simons has been in sensational form since joining Ruud van Nistlerooij’s PSV Eindhoven and there is a chance he receives a significant prize for his endeavours.

Diario AS report that Simons has been included in Louis van Gaal’s 53-man prelist for the World Cup in Qatar. Simons, 19, has never been capped before, but has his fine form has resulted in 14 goal contributions in 17 appearances for PSV so far this season.

The Madrid daily have also carried a report from Fabrizio Romano, which references the fact that Simons has a buyback clause from Paris Saint-Germain. The Dutch youngster confirmed this himself, although he has said that he is not thinking about leaving.

Seemingly PSG Sporting Advisor is interested in making that happen though. Having seen his performances, Campos does not want another young talent to escape PSG. The clause is thought to be worth around €10-12m.

However perhaps the key issue for PSG will be persuading Simons to return. He left for PSV in order to gain first team minutes and it looks no easier for Simons to eek out a place in Paris currently.