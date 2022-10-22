Spain find out draw for World Cup 2023 group

Spain have drawn their group for the 2023 World Cup, which includes Japan, Zambia and Costa Rica.

The headlines fixture will be Japan against Spain in what is likely to decide who tops the group. Costa Rica and Zambia have not been forces in the women’s game and Spain will be expected to beat both comfortably.

It might be a trickier affair than many would expect for Spain though, with 15 players missing from the senior side. The rebellion within the national team against coach Jorge Vilda means that much of his original selections are now absent.

That group of 15 players sent emails to the President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation stating that if changes did not happen, then they would be stepping aside from the national team.

The RFEF has since backed manager Vilda to the hilt and there appears to be no sign of a solution on the horizon, meaning Spain may well be heading to Australia and New Zealand without many of their best players.