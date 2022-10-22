Predicted XIs: Karim Benzema to shake off muscle problem against Sevilla

Real Madrid have a chance to apply pressure to Barcelona once again on Saturday night, potentially extending the gap to six points against Sevilla.

Their visitors to the Santiago Bernabeu will be looking for a statement result as Jorge Sampaoli remains unbeaten so far.

Alarm bells were ringing for Los Blancos when Karim Benzema had missed their last training session before the Sevilla match. However both Sport and Marca predict that the Frenchman will play on Saturday night.

Real Madrid are without Dani Ceballos and Mariano Diaz, but otherwise, Carlo Ancelotti has a fully fit side to pick from. It is expected that he does not alter his team drastically from their victory over Elche. Aurelien Tchouameni is likely to return.

Sevilla are missing several key figures. Fernando Reges, Tanguy Nianzou, Karim Rekik, Marcos Acuña and Tecatito Corona are all missing through injury. Kike Salas is suspended.

That likely means a somewhat makeshift defence, meaning Nemanja Gudelj will move back to central defence, while Rafa Mir will start up front.

Predicted XIs (Marca):

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Tchouaméni, Kroos, Modric; Vinicius, Benzema y Valverde.

Sevilla: Bono; Navas, Gudelj, Marcao, Alex Telles; Jordán, Rakitic; Lamela, Isco, Papu; Rafa Mir.