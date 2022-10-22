Manchester United eye Joao Felix as Cristiano Ronaldo replacement

Manchester United could make a sensational January move for Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix to replace Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo looks to be edging ever closer to an exit from Old Trafford as his relationship with Erik ten Hag reaches breaking point.

The Dutch boss confirmed Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute in their midweek 2-0 win over Tottenham.

The 37-year-old has since been removed from the United matchday squad this weekend and will train away from the first team indefinitely.

With United potentially looking to release Ronaldo in January, ahead of his contact expiring in June, ten Hag is on the hunt for a new target.

As per reports from Deportes Cuatro, Jorge Mendes is looking to broker deals for his two clients, with Felix keen on leaving Madrid.

The former Benfica winger has struggled for consistency in the Spanish capital and he wants a fresh start with a starting role.

Mendes is also working on potential moves for Ronaldo, with a Champions League offer unlikely, he could join MLS side Inter Miami.