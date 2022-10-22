Karim Benzema injured and out of Real Madrid-Sevilla tie

Star striker Karim Benzema has been ruled out of Real Madrid’s tie with Sevilla this evening due to muscle fatigue in his quadriceps.

Benzema had missed training on Friday with the same issue but it was thought he would still take to the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday night.

However it appears once again this season Real Madrid will be missing their talisman up front. Although it is not yet clear how long he will be out for, Marca say that he will miss Los Blancos’ Champions League tie with RB Leipzig in midweek too.

There is a strong chance that Real Madrid and Benzema are being extremely cautious. With a lead at the top of La Liga and having already qualified from their Champions League group, Carlo Ancelotti can afford to be careful, given that the World Cup is fast-approaching. Real Madrid have not missed a beat without him so far either – the only two games in which Real Madrid have dropped points this season have been with Benzema in the side.