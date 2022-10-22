Javier Tebas reiterates Barcelona message for next season

La Liga President Javier Tebas has once again warned Barcelona that they must get their house in order or face the consequences.

During the summer Barcelona sold off some of their assets to the tune of €676m in order to allow them to strengthen their squad. Although the money was available, they needed to find a way of equalling their accounts to fit new salaries within the La Liga salary limit rules.

Speaking at an awards event to Mundo Deportivo, Tebas was once again on the offensive about Barcelona’s finances. Last month he made it clear that the Blaugrana would need to drastically reduce their wage bill. Although he was not too concerned about their potential Champions League exit, he did say that significant reductions need to be made.

“If they go out of the Champions League, they will have less income but they will not have to pay bonuses. That will not change much. But the levers have worked for them this season but not for the next one. They have to reduce salary mass, they cannot continue with more than 500 million euros. Because if not next season we will find the 1/4 rule for them again.”

Currently their salary limit sits at €656m million, meaning they would need to find a way of reducing their wages by around 24%. It seems unlikely they would be able to do so without significant sales and perhaps removing some of their highest earners.

Image via Oscar J. Barroso