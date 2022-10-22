Frenkie de Jong’s return to starting line-up piques Premier League interests#

Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong has endured a tough few months at Barcelona but it appears he is back on track.

During the opening stages of the season, de Jong was used as a substitute for the most part. He then missed two matches after the international break via injury.

However last weekend he was given a starting birth against Real Madrid and on Thursday night, he replaced Sergio Busquets in the pivot role to good effect against Villarreal. Camp Nou gave him a warm reception after he was taken off.

ESPN say that Premier League clubs are not giving up on him though. Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United are all still interested in the Dutchman.

Barcelona will likely still be open to a sale given their financial situation and Sport say that is the case.

However those clubs may have to move quickly. If de Jong continues to perform in the pivot role, it will both drive his price up and create a groundswell to keep him at Camp Nou.

