Fede Valverde’s wonder strike seals Real Madrid fightback win over Sevilla

Real Madrid have stretched their lead at the top of La Liga to six points overnight thanks to a 3-1 win at home to Sevilla.

Los Blancos remain the only unbeaten side still in the Spanish top flight in 2022/23 but they were forced to dig deep to ensure victory in the Spanish capital.

The hosts looked to hit their stride from the off at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu as Vinicius Junior squared across the box for Luka Modric to fire home.

However, Carlo Ancelotti’s side failed to build on that momentum either side of the break, as Erik Lamela burst into the box to prod Sevilla level on 54 minutes.

But, the home were stung into life by the equaliser, as Vini Jr again played a key role, to feed in Lucas Vazquez for a composed finish.

In form midfield star Fede Valverde hammered home a clincher in the closing ten minutes as Sevilla simply faded away.

Both sides are now in midweek Champions League action, with Real Madrid already into the last 16, as they head to RB Leipzig, as Sevilla host FC Copenhagen.

