Carlo Ancelotti hints at Karim Benzema rest plan for the World Cup

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed his plan to keep on resting skipper Karim Benzema ahead of the World Cup next month.

The French international clinched his first Ballon d’Or title in midweek but he suffered a muscle injury in training on his return to Madrid.

Despite initially being included in the matchday squad for tonight’s 3-1 La Liga win over Sevilla, the veteran striker was withdrawn at the last minute.

Ancelotti will not risk his captain, as he looks to manage his game load ahead of the competition kick off in November.

Benzema’s sensational form powered Ancelotti’s side to a domestic and European double last season but injuries have disrupted him in recent weeks.

Despite netting five league goals, Benzema has only started seven of Real Madrid’s domestic fixtures, and Ancelotti is keeping the situation under review.

“Karim is very important to us and he will be more important in the second part of the season”, as per reports from Marca.

Ancelotti is almost certain not to risk Benzema away at RB Leipzig in midweek with Real Madrid already qualified for the last 16.

Following that, Ancelotti’s defending champions only have three league games left before the World Cup, and Benzema will play a reduced role.