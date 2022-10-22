Barcelona unchanged for Athletic Club clash

Barcelona head coach Xavi has named an unchanged match day squad for their clash at home against Athletic Club tomorrow night.

La Blaugrana welcome the Basque giants to the Camp Nou, on the back of a morale boosting 3-0 midweek La Liga win away at Villarreal, after a poor run of form this month.

Xavi has stuck with the same panel with no fresh injuries picked up by his charges on their trip down to the Estadio de la Ceramica.

However, the former Spanish international is certain to make changes to his starting XI, ahead of a busy incoming streak of games in domestic and European action.

Hector Bellerin could come into the team, at right back, with Marcos Alonso potentially retaining his own starting place in central defence.

Captain Sergio Busquets and Ousmane Dembele are also tipped to return to the starting side after coming off the substitutes bench in Castellon.