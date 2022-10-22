Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak admits to struggles following concussion

Atletico Madrid are facing what could end up as a season-defining run of the season. On Sunday they face Real Betis, in what his likely to be a key fixture in the race for the top four. In the ten days following, Los Colchoneros face Bayer Leverkusen and Porto in two matches which will settle whether they make it into the knockout stages for this edition of the Champions League.

Already suffering from injuries to Thomas Lemar, Koke Resurreccion and Marcos Llorente, the concern is that they will be without Jan Oblak. The Slovenian ‘keeper was concussed against Athletic Club last weekend and did not play against Rayo Vallecano in midweek. Ivo Grbic has been his substitute.

Speaking to Diario AS at a promotional event for the club, Oblak admitted he still was not 100%.

“I’m getting better every day, I don’t remember much about the game, but the next day was better. Now I am doing quite well, I’m not perfect yet but we are doing everything with the staff to be able to be with the team. Hopefully I will already have the go ahead tomorrow.”

Grbic has so far done a fine job of filling in for Oblak, however given the stakes, having someone like Oblak could be differential for Atleti.