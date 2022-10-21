Ronald Araujo controversially included in Uruguay’s World Cup squad

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo is a surprise inclusion in Uruguay’s preliminary squad for the 2022 World Cup.

Araujo suffered an injury in Uruguay’s September friendly clash with Iran, with initial reports hinting at a minor problem for him.

La Blaugrana eventually opted to send the centre back for surgery on his thigh issue with his recovery time estimated at around 6-7 weeks.

📋 𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗗𝗢𝗦 𝗠𝗨𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗔𝗟𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗦 Lista de jugadores 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐬 por Diego Alonso para el 𝐌𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐫. 🇶🇦 @FIFAWorldCup #ElEquipoQueNosUne pic.twitter.com/EiXNlqoRKr — Selección Uruguaya (@Uruguay) October 21, 2022

Uruguay were reportedly against the move, as they wanted Araujo to rest and allow the injury to heal naturally, and increase his chances of being fit for the World Cup.

The move to include him in the squad, albeit only on a preliminary panel, is likely to irritate Xavi, as he will not be able to count on the 23-year-old until 2023.

Uruguay head coach Diego Alonso will have no hesitation in naming Araujo in his final squad, if he proves his fitness, as part of a backline including Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez.