Manchester United undecided on David de Gea extension

Manchester United are yet to decide on the future of Spanish international David de Dea with his contract due to expire in 2023.

The veteran goal keeper is out of contract at Old Trafford at the end of the 2022/23 campaign with United retaining an option to extend his deal by a further 12 months.

De Gea has retained his No.1 spot under Erik ten Hag, but the Dutch coach is unconvinced by him as a long term option, with the club looking to cut their salary bill.

According to previous reports from the Daily Telegraph, United’s wage spending set a Premier League record of £384m last summer, with the club are assessing their options on what do with de Gea’s £350,000 weekly salary.

Fresh reports from The Guardian indicate there is a split in the club over the next step, with ten Hag avoiding questions on de Gea, by claiming no decision will be made until after the World Cup.