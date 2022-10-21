Karim Benzema tipped to face Sevilla despite injury concern

Real Madrid skipper Karim Benzema has been named in their squad to face Sevilla tomorrow night.

The French international clinched his first Ballon d’Or title in midweek but he is rumoured to have suffered a muscle injury in training yesterday.

Carlo Ancelotti is managing Benzema’s game load ahead of the World Cup, with the 34-year-old already enduring a spell on the sidelines through injury earlier this season.

However, despite struggling for fitness, Benzema is likely to feature from the start against Jorge Sampaoli’s visitors, after netting in the 3-0 midweek win away at Elche.

Thibaut Courtois is set to return to the starting XI, on his return to the squad, with the Belgian stopper the only change for Ancelotti.

Aurelien Tchouameni is set to be rotated back into the starting team, after being rested away at Elche, with Fede Valverde potentially moving into a forward role at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.