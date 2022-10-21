Gavi follows up Kopa Trophy win with Golden Boy award

Barcelona star Gavi has completed an impressive U21 double award with the 2022 Golden Boy Trophy.

The 18-year-old scooped the 2022 Kopa Trophy in Paris in midweek after an incredible 12 months in Catalonia.

Gavi broke a host of records in his debut senior campaign at the Camp Nou, after making his La Blaugrana debut in August 2021, under former boss Ronald Koeman.

Only a Kopa Trophy winner could balance the ball like that… 😉 Well done Gavi! 👏 pic.twitter.com/tMPmrizHzd — LaLigaTV (@LaLigaTV) October 17, 2022

He went on to set a new benchmark as the youngest ever senior La Roja international, just a month later, and made an incredible 47 appearances in all competitions, including 34 in La Liga.

The double win is also a repeat of Gavi receiving the U21 gong from his teammate and friend Pedri, after he won both awards in 2021.

The Golden Boy award is voted for by journalists from across Europe’s major titles, and is confirmed by Italian outlet Tuttosport, as Gavi again beat off competition from Bundesliga duo Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala.