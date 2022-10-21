Gareth Bale faces World Cup fitness battle

Former Real Madrid star Gareth Bale looks set for a race against time to be fit for the World Cup.

The veteran winger left Madrid in July, after a controversial end to his time in the Spanish capital, with initial links hinting at a return to the Premier League.

However, he eventually opted to join MLS side Los Angeles FC on a 12 month deal, with the option to extend until 2024, as their designated player.

As per reports from BBC Sport, Bale did not feature in their 3-2 win against rivals LA Galaxy in midweek MLS conference semi final action.

LA coach Steve Cherundolo played down the possibility of an issue for the 33-year-old but Bale has struggled to play a consistent role in California.

Bale has made 12 appearances in the MLS this season, but he has started just twice, with the World Cup less than a month away, and Rob Page set to confirm his final squad in the coming weeks.