Cristiano Ronaldo omitted from Manchester United squad as exit nears

Cristiano Ronaldo looks increasingly likely to move on from Manchester United in 2023.

The former Real Madrid superstar has been constantly linked with a move away from Old Trafford after declaring his determination to play Champions League football this season.

The 37-year-old has only featured sporadically for United in recent months with growing speculation on his fractured relationship with the club.

He stormed down the tunnel before the final whistle in their midweek Premier League win over Tottenham amid speculation that he refused to come on as a late substitute.

United have since confirmed he will not feature in the weekend game against Chelsea, with an ongoing disciplinary process being undertaken, as he trains away from the first team.

Ronaldo is set to remain in Manchester until after the World Cup, due his desire to lead Portugal in Qatar, but he will be on the hunt for a new club in January.