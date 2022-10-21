Carlo Ancelotti drops major Toni Kroos Real Madrid extension hint

Carlo Ancelotti is confident Toni Kroos will extend his contract at Real Madrid in 2023.

The former German international is out of contract in Madrid at the end of the current campaign with his future uncertain due to the club’s extension policy for players aged over 30.

Los Blancos have stuck to their stance of offering 12 month renewals for players coming to the end of their careers with some high profile casualties.

Kroos has hinted at a final decision after the World Cup, with the veteran midfielder wanting to assess his impact in the first team, before making a call on whether to remain in the Spanish capital.

However, with seven La Liga starts from ten games so far in 2022/23, and three from four in the Champions League, Kroos has proved his status for Ancelotti again.

“I think he will continue, he’s better than last year when he had problems at the beginning of the season”, as per reports from Marca.

“I have spoken with him and he is very calm about the situation.”

Ancelotti was speaking ahead of Real Madrid crucial clash with Sevilla this weekend, as they aim to maintain their lead at the top of the table, before heading to RB Leipzig in midweek European action.