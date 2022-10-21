Barcelona offered Ruben Neves deal in 2023

Barcelona have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Ruben Neves in 2023.

The Portuguese international was linked with a move away from Wolves ahead of the 2022/23 season with La Blaugrana eyeing a deal as part of their plan to replace Sergio Busquets in the Camp Nou.

Busquets is out of contract in Catalonia in 2023, with the veteran midfielder potentially set to move on, despite his denial of links with a switch to the MLS.

Xavi has already lost out on his first choice midfield option with Martin Zubimendi opting to extend his contract at Real Sociedad.

A new holding midfielder is rumoured to be a key transfer objective in the January window despite Busquets’ ongoing importance.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Jorge Mendes is set to broker a deal between Wolves and Barcelona, with the Premier League side set to demand around €40m, as his contract at Molineux is up in 2024.