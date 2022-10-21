Barcelona aiming to speed up Gerard Pique exit

Barcelona are considering a January exit for veteran defender Gerard Pique.

The former Spanish international is out of contract at the Camp Nou at the end of the 2022/23 season with the club unlikely to take up their extension option on him.

Pique is on a list of senior players facing the end of their time in Catalonia as the La Blaugrana board aims to balance their financial issues in the coming months.

The 35-year-old has struggled for consistency in the last 12 months with fans becoming frustrated with his errors in key games.

According to reports from Diario Sport, Pique remains an important experienced figure in Xavi’s squad, but the club have already made their mind up on his future.

Pique’s representatives will open talks with Barcelona during the World Cup, to possibly reach a settlement on his contract, with his extension clause only activated if he reaches a set amount of appearances.