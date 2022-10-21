Adama Traore sets out World Cup hopes and La Liga return ambition

Spain international Adama Traore is not giving up on his dream of being called up to the La Roja squad for the 2022 World Cup.

Traore returned to Wolves ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, following a disappointing six month loan spell with former side Barcelona, at the back end of last season.

However, he faces a crossroads in his career, with the Premier League side unlikely to renew his contract when it expires in 2023.

The 26-year-old has opened the door on potentially returning to Spain and building a career in La Liga in the future.

His last Spain cap came in 2021, but he is optimistic of catching Luis Enrique’s eye in the coming weeks, despite not being called up for over 12 months.

“I will do my best to go to the World Cup, It’s the dream of every Spanish player to defend the flag”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“Spain is a country I love and where I was born.

“I returned to Barcelona for a few months, and I had other options, but I went back, and I will surely return to Spain.

“I don’t know where or when, but I’m sure I’ll be back one day.”

Traore netted his first league goal of the season in the 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace in midweek action and his first in the top flight in nine months.