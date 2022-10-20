Young striker making waves at Barcelona in contract year

Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy is renowned around the world for producing some of the finest talents in football. However if there is one position which they seem to struggle to produce it is up front.

However hopes are rising that they may have a starlet on their hands than can make the jump in the not too distant future. Victor Barbera, who was born two weeks after Gavi, has been impressing of late with both the Juvenil (under 19) side and Barcelona Atletic.

In the UEFA Youth League, he tops the goalscoring charts with six goals in four games. That includes a hat-trick against Bayern Munich and two against Inter, the other coming against Viktoria Plzen.

At the weekend Barbera also scored on his first start for Barcelona Atletic. Rafa Marquez has used him on five occasions and Barbera has returned with two goals, although those appearances add up to just 165 minutes, suggesting a good rate of return.

As per Mundo Deportivo, Barbera moved to Barcelona from Damm and last season was already the top scorer in the under 19 league. They also note that Barcelona may want to hustle themselves into negotiations as Barbera’s deal runs out next summer.

The likes of Munir El Haddadi, Jean-Marie Dongou and Bojan Krkic have all struggled to live up to their reputation in senior football, but perhaps Barbera can break that cycle.