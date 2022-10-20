Xavi Hernandez pleased with character shown by Barcelona

Xavi Hernandez was pleased with his side’s reaction after just one win in four matches previous to Villarreal, but a 3-0 victory eased the pressure on him and his side.

Barcelona scored three goals in seven minutes courtesy of Robert Lewandowski and Ansu Fati, which sentenced the match in first half, with Villarreal struggling to react.

Speaking to Marca after the match, Xavi was happy with the character they showed.

“I think we played a great game, it was our turn. We had to react. It was not an easy day after losing at the Bernabéu and drawing with Inter. There are a lot of expectations on this team, a lot was expected. We have shown our faces, we have shown character, good intensity, very good in defence and, above all, in attack.”

“We have scored three goals against the team that conceded the least. Good feeling in general.”

Those three goals have returned Marc-Andre ter Stegen to the top of the leaderboard for the Zamora trophy, with Geronimo Rulli now having conceded six following this match. The German is currently on four.

Next up for the Blaugrana is the return of former manager Ernesto Valverde and Athletic Club on Sunday at Camp Nou. Unai Emery has a notoriously poor record in Barcelona and Valverde’s side are likely to provide a much tougher examination. Any slip up will bring the pressure straight back for Xavi.