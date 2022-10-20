Xavi Hernandez admits lack of trophies could put Barcelona job in peril

Barcelona are looking to pick up the pieces from a gruesome two weeks which has more or less knocked them out of the Champions League and put a dent in their hopes of winning La Liga.

On Thursday evening Barcelona face Villarreal and must win in order to cut the gap back to five points after Real Madrid beat Elche 3-0 on Wednesday.

Speaking ahead of the match to Marca, manager Xavi Hernandez was asked if the aims for this season had changed.

“Yes, we strengthened very well. We’ve had injuries in the last few games that has been noticeable. The goal is to win titles this season. There’s no need to hide. The goal remains the same.”

After spending considerably in the summer, Xavi had said that the goal was to win titles and post-El Clasico, he had also commented that this was the beginning of his project.

He was asked whether those two things contradicted each other or not.

“It’s that I have that feeling [we need to win titles]. I have to be honest with the culés, with the club. I think we have put together a team to win titles. I continue with all the enthusiasm in the world, despite the fact that this week there has been a lot of criticism.”

“If I don’t manage to do so, there will be consequences. I continue on calmly. I think this squad [is good enough] to win titles. If they don’t, another coach will come and try to do so.”

Just the mention of Xavi moving on sent murmurs around Camp Nou.

Xavi was also asked if he would understand it if Joan Laporta would lose faith in him if Barcelona went trophy-less this season.

“Of course I would understand it, but he hasn’t said anything to me. This is Barça. This is about winning titles. That’s why this effort has been made. There is no need to lie to anyone. It’s the objective for this season.”