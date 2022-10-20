Villarreal Vice-President passes away aged 74

Villarreal Vice-President Jose Manuel Llaneza passed away in hospital today after a long battle with cancer.

He had been in hospital since February this year with the illness and today his death was announced by the club. He had been at the heart of the Yellow Submarine, joining the team when they were in the second division in 1994.

Throughout the years, he has taken up the positions as a manager and a CEO before becoming Vice-President.

Ahead of Villarreal’s fixture with Barcelona at Camp Nou, a moment’s silence was held and Villarreal took to the pitch in black armbands.

Just hours after the announcement of his passing was made, Villarreal declared that their training ground would bear his name.

It sees the passing of one of the key figures in Villarreal’s history. together with current owner Fernando Roig, they built the club from a small town of 50,000 into Europa League winners.